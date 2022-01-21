Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($85.88).

HEI opened at €65.00 ($73.86) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a one year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.13.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

