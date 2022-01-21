Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 0.8%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.14 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.09). Approximately 379,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 469,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.09).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.71. The firm has a market cap of £16.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

