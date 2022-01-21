Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,395.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JWLLF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

