Ispolink Price Down 14.5% This Week (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $3.88 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

