iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 100,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $606,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,035,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $274.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.