iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 356.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 502.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 198,106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 542.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.