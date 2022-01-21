Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 149,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,166,229 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

