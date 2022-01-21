IoTeX Trading Down 0.9% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $952.32 million and $15.70 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00311353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049747 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

