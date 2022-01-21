IONChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,304.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $378,060.45 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006341 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

