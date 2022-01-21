InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,585. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

