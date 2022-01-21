Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.76

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 176190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.