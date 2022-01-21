Investors Purchase High Volume of Quotient Put Options (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,820 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the typical volume of 755 put options.

QTNT opened at $1.94 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

QTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quotient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth $41,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 18.3% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

