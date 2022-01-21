Investors Purchase High Volume of Andersons Call Options (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,751% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

ANDE stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

