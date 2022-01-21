Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,892 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,790% compared to the average daily volume of 153 call options.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,640. The stock has a market cap of $924.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

