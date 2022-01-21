Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,031 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 274 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $98,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LHDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 287,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

