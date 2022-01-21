Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.07 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

