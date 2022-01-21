Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,624 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.