Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Insmed by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,738. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

