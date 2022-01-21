Integral Health Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 2,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock valued at $650,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.