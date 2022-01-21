InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 7%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 54,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 55,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 25,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,089.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 96,253 shares of company stock valued at $341,358 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

