Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 6,635,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

