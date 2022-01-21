Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

