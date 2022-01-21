Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.57. 504,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.02. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

