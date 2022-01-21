Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 49 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £118.58 ($161.80).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($165.04).

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £954.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.44).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.96) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.98) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

