Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,150.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,315.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,355.00.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027. The company has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

