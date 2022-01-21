InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
