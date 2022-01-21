InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

