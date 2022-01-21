InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

