InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
