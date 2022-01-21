Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 102,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Innodata has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innodata by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

