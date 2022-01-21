InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 402.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 201,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. 49,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,682. InMode has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

