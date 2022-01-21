Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0007 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $316,251.53 and approximately $192.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

