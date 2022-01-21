IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,521,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.