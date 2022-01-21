IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth $335,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TITN stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $698.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

