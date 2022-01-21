IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

