IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.