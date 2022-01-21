Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,013. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,388. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

