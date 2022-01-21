Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Illuvium has a total market cap of $423.46 million and $40.14 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $658.67 or 0.01724004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

