Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.99. 13,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

