IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $95.52 million and $20.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,334,535 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars.

