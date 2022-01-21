ICHI Price Tops $10.31 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $42.84 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $10.31 or 0.00026658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.26 or 0.07284616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.60 or 0.99846875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063514 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,370 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

