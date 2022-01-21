Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,773,932 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of £90.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

