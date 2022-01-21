Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
HBAN stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 1,558,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.
