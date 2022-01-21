Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

