Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TWNK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 57,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

