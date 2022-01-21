Hord Price Hits $0.0793 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Hord has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $203,725.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hord has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.07149992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.05 or 0.99981827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.