Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $29.47

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $30.10. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 34,481 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 535.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.