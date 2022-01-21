Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 325. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hollywood Bowl Group traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.89), with a volume of 2020378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.68).

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hollywood Bowl Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($4.14).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £464.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15.

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.