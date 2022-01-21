HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 150,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,424,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

