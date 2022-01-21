Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,027 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSX. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.24) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007 ($13.74).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 944 ($12.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.62. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 874.88.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

