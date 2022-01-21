High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.0920

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $559,799.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

