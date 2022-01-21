Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Heska were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 748.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

